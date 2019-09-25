Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.25 Million Stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TACO. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 925.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 193,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 768,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 67,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 10,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

