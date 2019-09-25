Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 576,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $17,859,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 151,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NUS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 10,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

