Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) in the last few weeks:

9/24/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Market open, HAIN reported mixed F4Q19 (Jun) results, with revenue below consensus, but with non-GAAP GM above consensus, and non-GAAP EPS slightly above expectations. We expect revenue declines into F1H21 due to the removal of SKUs that are unprofitable. However, this should bolster margins, and reposition the company on a path to profitable revenue growth. Management has chosen not to give revenue guidance for FY20 as they have in the past, as it is difficult to predict topline while culling SKUs and conducting a turnaround.””

8/28/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

8/2/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. 51,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,355,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after buying an additional 768,586 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 671,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 345,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after buying an additional 149,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

