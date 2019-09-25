Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roots (ROOT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roots (TSE: ROOT):

9/12/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$4.00.

9/10/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Roots was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

Shares of TSE:ROOT traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 85,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.59. Roots Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

