WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,219. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $8,737,522.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,391.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Guggenheim lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.