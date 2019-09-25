Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Receives Buy Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.