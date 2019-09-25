Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 571.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.60. 2,429,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

