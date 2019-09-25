Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 298,434 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298,434 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Verisign worth $122,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,315. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.06. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

