Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $74.85 Million in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 783,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,847,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Waste Connections as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,726,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,863,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,033,000 after purchasing an additional 613,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,339,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 453,728 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $1,808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,450.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. 70,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.66.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

