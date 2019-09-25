Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 3.39% of Mimecast worth $97,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $424,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,276.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $6,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,865 shares in the company, valued at $79,052,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,658. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 68,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,326. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.14, a P/E/G ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

