Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $131.57 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $131,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,500. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average of $193.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $228.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $4,321,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $541,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

