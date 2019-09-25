Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $112.80 Million Stock Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.58% of GrubHub worth $112,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after buying an additional 4,342,673 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush set a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. 1,602,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,982. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $2,002,617. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

