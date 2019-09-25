Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $104.90 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,813 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $104,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,015,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,922,000 after buying an additional 1,734,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after buying an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after buying an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $228.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.