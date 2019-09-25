Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 29,765 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $86,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average of $313.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.55, for a total value of $1,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,392 shares in the company, valued at $24,904,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,898 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,075 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Argus increased their target price on Illumina to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

