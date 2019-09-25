Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 2,507 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,122,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $80,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 28.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,085,000 after acquiring an additional 818,735 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trex by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 252.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,530 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.99. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $788,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sidoti cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

