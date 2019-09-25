W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter worth about $9,570,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.18.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.16. 178,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $361.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

