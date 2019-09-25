Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,992 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 177,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,701. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $1,408,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,873,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,914,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

