Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

