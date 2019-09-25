Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,845 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 116,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.796 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

