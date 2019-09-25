Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

