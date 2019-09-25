Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2,228.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after buying an additional 22,761,407 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,749,000 after buying an additional 1,733,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after buying an additional 1,293,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 281.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,579,000 after buying an additional 1,182,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 885,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

