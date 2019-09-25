Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 42,645 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 218.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

