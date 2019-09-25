Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 60,093 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 184.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,501 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.