Voleon Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Voleon Capital Management LP lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 231,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.31. 1,449,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,475. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $144.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

In related news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

