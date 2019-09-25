Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 91.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 34.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.34.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.35 and a 200-day moving average of $264.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,060.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $472,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,598 shares of company stock worth $24,749,747 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

