Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,266,000 after buying an additional 2,142,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,773,000 after buying an additional 2,027,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,002,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,662,000 after buying an additional 817,822 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,562,000 after buying an additional 686,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,929.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $38,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,401.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

