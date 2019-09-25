Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $2.98 Million in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. 2,665,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

