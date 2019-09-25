Voleon Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.64. The company had a trading volume of 272,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,569. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $220.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

