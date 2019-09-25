Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,720,000 after acquiring an additional 104,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,851,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,547,000 after acquiring an additional 554,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.41. 2,163,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.