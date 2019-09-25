Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

