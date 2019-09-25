Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Trading Down 9.8%

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) shares fell 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.51, 996,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 584,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.60 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 1,496.9% during the 2nd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 2,060,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 458,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 206,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 187,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

