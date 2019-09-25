Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $175.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,810,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.76. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

