Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,165 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $57,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

COLB traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,175. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.