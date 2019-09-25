Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,691 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of WEX worth $51,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WEX by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in WEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WEX by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $204.86. 5,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,426. WEX Inc has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.90 and a 200 day moving average of $201.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

