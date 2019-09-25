Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 148,548 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $56,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. 197,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,214. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

