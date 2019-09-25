Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.26 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $50,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3,456.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,162 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after purchasing an additional 990,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,341,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,280,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,703,000 after purchasing an additional 253,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,769. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.34. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

