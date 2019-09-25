Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.70% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $48,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 60,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 26,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,897. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

