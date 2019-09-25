Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 466,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $49,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,324,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 413,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 176.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 363.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 247,321 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of IOVA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 216,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

