Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 63,750 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Granite Construction worth $59,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,168,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after buying an additional 123,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after buying an additional 111,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 579,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,151. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GVA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

