VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$71,386.80 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Douglas Tynan acquired 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$71,386.80 ($50,628.94).
VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.39. The firm has a market cap of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37.
About VGI Partners Global Investments
