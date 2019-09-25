VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$71,386.80 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Douglas Tynan acquired 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$71,386.80 ($50,628.94).

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.39. The firm has a market cap of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37.

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.