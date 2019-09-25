VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $128,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,279,000 after buying an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,517,000 after buying an additional 696,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,406,000 after buying an additional 543,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,833,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. UBS Group raised their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

