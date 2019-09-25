Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Vereit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Vereit has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.
VER traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,397,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Vereit has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.94.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.
In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Vereit
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
