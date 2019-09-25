Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Vereit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Vereit has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,397,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Vereit has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Vereit’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.