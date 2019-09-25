VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index (NASDAQ:USLV) Stock Price Down 10.4%

VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index (NASDAQ:USLV) shares were down 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $99.20, approximately 25,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 305,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49.

