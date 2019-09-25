Velan (TSE:VLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.75

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

The company has a market cap of $149.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.66.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.31 million for the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

