Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.659 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,481. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $64.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.