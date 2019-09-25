Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) to Issue $0.79 — Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7864 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.