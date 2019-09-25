Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 66,319 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,597,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.04% of Highwoods Properties worth $644,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,550,000 after buying an additional 96,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,198,000 after buying an additional 138,402 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $44.47. 31,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.