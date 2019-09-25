Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 138,227 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,062,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $700,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

NYSE FR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.