Vanguard Group Inc. Has $732.33 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.27% of BIO-TECHNE worth $732,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 882,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,246,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 303,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. TheStreet downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.17.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $201.27. 63,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,271. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $132.75 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.38.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.