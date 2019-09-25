Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hill-Rom worth $661,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,160. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

